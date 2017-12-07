Rare public Apology and Explanation from ESCOM

In Malawi, where less than 12 percent of the population has access to electricity, the lack of a reliable power supply is a major constraint to economic growth. Malawian firms consistently cite weakness in the electricity sector as one of the major obstacles to doing business. When power cuts out, firms must either shut down or run their own generators at very high costs. Indeed, the buzz of generators is a common background noise in businesses and hotels in Lilongwe, the country’s capital.

Malawians who have resigned to these never ending power failures and have been frustrated with the response from ESCOM were however surprised to receive an apology and full explanation to nationwide power failure that happened on December 6th.

Below is the full apology from Escom: