The Reserve Bank of Malawi has launched a manhunt for its officer who shot a video clip circulating in the social media showing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) handing over millions of Kwachas and foreign currencies seized from the just fired minister of agriculture Dr George Chaponda, The Maravi Post can reveal.

According to our reliable source, the investigation started on Wednesday, a day after Chaponda’s cash was confiscated.

They said the Central Bank is planning to dismiss the employee when found but said the employee will first appear before the disciplinary committee.

“The video clip has angered our bosses. They have vowed to dismiss the employee suspected to be behind the clip,” said our source.

Our source said such kind of video clips are prohibited especially to the bank’s employees as it is against the confidentiality rules.

The Bank further stated that the development poses a threat to the ACB officers who came to hand over the said money.

Some officers from the Bank’s disciplinary committee has disclosed to The Maravi Post in a condition of anonymity that they have already identified the suspect through the bank’s CCTV cameras.

According to them the suspect is Alfred Kalonga, who is working as the Bank’s Statistical Assistant and Imports Monitoring Officer.

They said Kalonga will appear before the committee soon to face the consequences of his actions.

The video clip was taken within the bank’s hall.