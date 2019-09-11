PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Following the outrage trailing the xenophobic attacks in South Africa in which many Nigerians reportedly lost their business and some, their lives, many people have taken to social media to react to the issue, mostly condemning the act.

Just recently, a video of a lady claiming to be South Africa, went viral on the internet after she stated some reasons why South African men don’t like Nigerians.

In the video, she stated that Nigerian men know how to take care of South African way better than South African men. According to her, their men are selfish and thus, they make it easy for Nigerians to have their women.

She went on to state that it was the reason South African men are angry at Nigerian men.

See post below:

While some people agreed with her, many people however could not get passed how inauthentic her accent sounded.

See reactions below:

Xenophobia: Mission denies shutting gate against Nigerians in South AfricaStill on the xenophobic attacks, while many people are calling on the government to intervene, an abroad-based Nigerian seems to believe another solution will be much more effective.

In a video currently trending on social media, the unidentified man who revealed he used to live in South Africa, advised Nigerians to go back home and focus on making the country better.

Source: legit.ng