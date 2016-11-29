MY FELLOW MALAWIANS,

I do not deny that leading Malawi is difficult, and that the path of a president is a dangerous one to tread. I would be lying if I said I haven’t known and experienced the perils of this road more than most when I closely observed a leader grappling with these very difficulties of leading a nation when I worked for the presidency.

The forces that attack Malawi are greater than those that defend her. And most of all they come as wolves in sheep’s clothing, They come as supporters and advisors, when all that they are doing is pursuing a personal agenda of self enrichment and the advancement of personal ambition.

I do not hesitate to state that in the current DPP administration, there are such reckless and desperate men working with the President, men who also worked with his late brother. These men need only a small push to urge them to move their personal ambitions forward at the expense our country. I saw and heard them in action when my minority voice of protest was ever shouted down.

This is coupled by the fact that unfortunately, the decent and patriotic people are fearful and slow to act, and ignore obvious dangers until a crisis erupts. They are sluggish and willing to abide with peace and personal gain without honour. They forget that their own inaction causes them eventually to lose both.

Those who would be guardians of our nation and it’s tortuous march towards true indolence, especially economic and moral independence must be people of great courage, great ability, and great resolve. Unfortunately, we are seeing a lack of these attributes and virtues in Peter Mutharika.

Instead, we find among the crowds praising and advising him only those who would destroy our country through greed and corruption and self-interest, either because they feel guilty about their own misdeeds and fear punishment, or because they are deranged enough to long for only selfish benefits from the independence we gained and from the taxes that Malawians pay, most of them with great pain and difficulty.

In the way the DPP is essentially perpetuating Cashgate, for example, we see only evidence of a group of people determined to sabotage progress because of the fear that their own financial misdeeds will be exposed in the process. Hence they prefer to bring the whole country down in flames rather than burn alone.

When such people and leaders are the ones controlling the leadership such as is happening with President Peter Mutharika, the country inevitably is tossed about on the waves.

It is when such things happen that those of us who because of our patriotism and moral campus consider ourselves helmsmen who must continue to push the country in the right direction must be vigilant and use all our skill and diligence to preserve the principles of transformational leadership and help steer our country safely forward with peace and honour.