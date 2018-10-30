European champions Real Madrid have decided to part ways with manager Julen Lopetegui, a day after the club were thrashed 5-1 by arch rivals Barcelona.

Lopetegui has been in charge since the start of the season but has overseen a terrible start to the league which sees them languish at the ninth spot.

Real Madrid Castilla coach and former player Santiago Solari will take charge of the team for the time being.

Real Madrid’s statement says the decision has been taken “in a bid to change the run of results that the team was in, with all the team’s season objectives still possible.”