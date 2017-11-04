The Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre on Tuesday, ordered the rebel Pastor Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango of the Church of Central Africa (CCAP) in Kanengo, along with his followers, to immediately vacate the Livingstonia Synod’s premises.

The Court also ordered Mhango and his newly formed Church, Redeemed Presbyterian Church (RPC), to surrender band equipments and the Kanengo CCAP Church bank account to CCAP of Livingstonia Synod.

According to Judge Frank Kapanda and Anaclet Chipeta, these properties belonged to the CCAP Livingstonia Synod as it was bought for the Church and not for an individual.

Reverend Mhango broke away from the Synod and formed his Church but clinged to the Kanengo CCAP Church, was constructed under the Synod.

The Supreme Court said despite that the property was procured at a time when Reverend Mhango was the moderator Kanengo CCAP Church, the property belongs to the Synod.

Reverend Mhango broke away from CCAP Church three years ago after failing to come to terms with the Synod’s decision to transfer him from Kanengo in Lilongwe to Euthini in Mzimba.

Kanengo CCAP Congregation equally protested against their moderator’s transfer but the Synod maintained its decision forcing Mhango to break away after serving the Synod as an ordained Minister for 21 years.