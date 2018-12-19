red oxide at Linthipe river

MARAVI POST-Dedza residents were left in horror when the Linthipe river turned red. Images surfacing on social media shows a bloody river causing many to panic and assume it’s the end of the world.

Dedza residents are said to have flocked to the source of Linthipe river around Mthandizi and close to Mgonapamuhanya school along the M1 road to see for themselves the bloody river.

According sources surrounding the area, the people noticed early hours of Wednesday morning that the river had changed colour.

Others attributed the colour of the river to being a spiritual attack.

Some geologist however claim there is deposit of red oxide around that place hence villagers mistaking it as blood.

No official communication has come from the Government on the matter. Many are said to be vacating the area in fear of their lives.