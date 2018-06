Reggae legend Ras Kimono is dead according to multiple reports.

According to Pulse on line, Kimono recently celebrated his 60th birthday with friends and family and was supposed to travel to the United States before his demise.

According to reports, he died today, Sunday, June 10, 2018 after complaining that he was feeling funny.

He was rushed to the Lagoon hospital on the Island, where he gave up the ghost.

Pulse managed to contacted Tony Okoroji, and he is yet to respond.