MCP offices petrol-bombed in Blantyre

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected regime thugs on Sunday night burnt down the Southern Region office of the country’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Blantyre.

MCP Vice President Sidik Mia confirmed receiving the report and is Monday morning inspecting the offices.

A group of pro-ruling DPP had besieged the MCP offices when the attack had occurred.

“They threw a petrol bomb and it has burnt down our offices,” said Mia.

A watchman in the neighbourhood said the petrol bomb that set fire to the building was hurled from a DPP vehicle.

Analysts fear civil strife is escalating following May 21 presidential election dispute. The matter is in court.

A social and political commentator Emily Mkamanga pointed out in a newspaper column that the country is facing political violence mostly because of party militia groups, some of whom appear to be free even to display their weapons, such as pangas, in public.

“Of late, there has been a series of mysterious deaths of people connected to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) . One wonders whether or not this is a way of destroying rigging evidence.

“One can only appeal to the government to investigate such mysterious deaths. It must be noted that violence begets violence,” she wrote.

Mkamanga argues that The country needs another ‘Operation Bwezani’ to make sure that no one else is armed, except registered security agents, the army and police.

Malawi currently is on political turmoil following the May 21 disputed polls which the matter in court.