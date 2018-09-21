By Falles Kamanga

PRESS STATEMENT BY PASTORS FRATERNAL AND CITIZEN DEVELOPMENT NETWORK CONDEMNING FRIDAY’S DEMONSTRATIONS

SEPTEMBER 20, 2018

Members of the media, welcome to this news conference which has been organized by Pastors

Fraternal and Citizen Development Network. We do not take your presence for granted.

Without wasting your time, we are here to condemn the so called Human Rights Defenders

Coalition (HRDC) for organizing anti-government demonstrations tomorrow because we are

convinced that they are doing so to serve interests of their masters and not necessarily serving the

interests of Malawians. We are saying so because they snubbed government which invited them

for dialogue. They missed a big opportunity.

Secondly, we are convinced that the protests are organized in bad faith because of the

involvement of church organisations and politicians. Their involvement clearly shows that the so

called defenders of human rights in Malawi have hidden agenda. We call upon members of

different religious organisations not to participate in the demonstrations because they will just be

used to advance political interests of the organisers. We ask fellow church leaders to desist from

turning the pulpit into a political podium. We call on church leaders to continue promoting peace

and unity. We also call on politicians to continue their work of providing leadership and helping

one those in power to govern well. CSOs should also play their rightful role of providing checks

and balances in civil manner.

We would also like to remind Malawians that last month the court gave a ruling that said that

Civil Society Organisations in the country do not represent the interests of Malawians because

they do not have legal basis. The court clearly stated that CSOs cannot claim to represent

Malawians as only councilors, MPs and President represent Malawians because people elect

these officials not CSOs. This is in reference to the Court ruling when it ordered the unfreezing

of the accounts of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party over the K145 million donation case.

Now, the question that we are asking today is: Whose interests are they organizing the

demonstrations for?

Ladies and Gentlemen, as church leaders, we were happy when we heard that the CSOs were

invited for dialogue with the Government to find solutions to the issues they have. Unfortunately,

the CSOs decided to boycott the dialogue and proceed with the protests. That adamancy

demonstrated by the CSOs simply shows that they have hidden agenda for the protests. Anyone

can see that they are organizing the demos in bad faith. They want to please their masters. They

are not serving the interests of the general public as they claim. After all, it is the usual kind of

the so called human rights defenders that make noise all the time when the larger population of

CSOs is not in agreement with their usual sinister plans.

We want to state here that the reasons they gave for boycotting dialogue with government are

unfounded. They said they could not meet the Government team because the president and some

ministers were not present. We want to remind them that they should not exaggerate their

importance. They need to respect the Head of State. They are growing too big for their shoes.

They should not treat the President as their peer. We can conclude that they deliberately chose to

snub government to fulfill their political agenda.

In conclusion, as peace loving leaders, we would like to urge Malawians not to participate in the

demonstrations as there could be chaos. We also urge Malawians to stay in-doors so that they are

not used to advance the agenda of the organisers who in the end benefit when those that support

them by demonstrating get nothing.

Let us love our country. Let us respect our leaders.

Signed:

Bishop Joseph Kazembe:

Chairman for Citizen Development Network

Bishop Lazarus Gama

Chairman for Pastors Fraternal Association of Malawi

Chief Chiwere-Dowa

Executive Member of Citizen Development Network

Chief Chimwala-Mangochi

Executive Member of Citizen Development Network