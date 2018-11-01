By: Chilenje Chilenje

Drama continues in the on going main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primaries as one of the renowned state owned broadcasting house, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), employee Hassan Goba, has trailed to youthful challenger Kafa Mandevana in Nsanje Central constituency.

The Tuesday elections which were conducted at Hot-Hot grounds in the area of Senior Chief Tengani,had also seen Mandevana outclassed other two contestants who are Mabvuto Kaumphawia Secondary school teacher and Quibeless Mbalawira.

According to the results released by presiding officer, Moses Nkukuyu, Mandevana scooped 1,058 votes beating the Zam’maboma presenter Hassan Goba who sneaked home angrily with 172 votes.

In an interview with the press soon after the elections, Mandevana said he was happy that people in the area had entrusted him to represent them in parliament and that he said he is geared to help them with all necessary developments if ushered a seat of parliamentariancome 2019 general elections.

During the primaries, Honest Sande and John Kadulira were also elected as councilors for Misamvu and Chigumukire wards respectively in the constituency.

Another battle of elections in Nsanje South West between the former lawmakers, Maclean Ndafakare and Chester Thete had seen Ndafakare winning the area after Thete pulled himself out of the race before the polls.

In an interview Thete alleged his contestant of bribing the presiding team led by Salim Bagus to favour him in the elections.

However,Thete has since declared to stand as an independent for May 2019 tripartite polls.Meanwhile, Maclean Ndafakale is expected to face either Heleni Buluma or Uritta Ntiza in Nsanje South West constituency while Kafa Mandevana of Nsanje Central will face the incumbent Francis Kasaila in the May 2019 general elections.