Omar is part of a congressional trip to Africa that included members of the Black Caucus to commemorate the “Year of Return” — a call by of Rep. Ilhan Omar posted together with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, walking through the “Door of Return” in Ghana this week must be sending shock waves to those who dared her to go back home. Tweaking them further Omar wrote a caption for the photos that read: “They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me.”

The photo shows Pelosi and Omar walking through a set of massive wood doors at Cape Coast Castle, the gateway that millions of Africans passed through to walk onto the ships that would take them around the world to lives of slavery in America and other countries. The photo was posted by Omar on her Instagram, which has already garnered over 140,000 likes.

This year marks the 400-year anniversary of the arrival of the first African slave ships in the U.S.

The trip sent a defiant message to President Trump and his tweets that Omar and three other progressive congresswomen known as “the Squad” should “go back” to their countries. Last month, supporters at a Trump rally chanted “send her back!” when the president took aim at Omar.

The post also signaled friendship with the speaker, with whom the progressives have had their differences.