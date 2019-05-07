Blantyre, May 06, 2019: Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has dismissed some concerns making rounds on social media the female trainee teachers under IPTE 14 would be withdrawn when breastfeeding or about to deliver.

Malawi News Agency (Mana) has independently established that female trainee teachers who are breastfeeding and those who are due to deliver will not be supposed to withdraw from their teaching training.

In an interview with Mana in Blantyre on Saturday, Ministry of Education Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lindiwe Chide said the allegations of withdrawal of female trainee teachers on the basis of their lactating or due to delivery were not true.

“The trainee teachers who are lactating or pregnant will still be allowed to continue with their studies and go for teaching practices,” she said.

The PRO added that, “Those that feel cannot manage to continue with their studies while pregnant or breastfeeding are given chance to withdraw and do the teaching practices in the next academic year.”

Chide emphasized that there was no change which has been made with female trainee teachers under IPTE 14