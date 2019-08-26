BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Reverend Dr Billy Gama is now the new General Secretary for Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP).

He replaces Rev Alex Maulana whose term of office has expired.

Gama was elected on Monday during the synods biannual conference held at its headquarters in Blantyre.

Rev Masauko Mbolembole was also voted the synods moderator.

See the results:

Moderator

Rev. Mbolembole 306

Rev. Navaya 101

Rev. Mthipela 20

Null & void 5

Vice Moderator

Rev. Chipeta Banda 317

Rev. Kutani 60

Rev. Kapinda 50

Null & void 4

General Secretary

Rev. Nyekanyeka 37

Rev. Mbawa 22

Rev. Maulidi 124

Rev. Kadango 11

Rev. Dr. Billy Gama 181

Rev. Dr. Chitsulo 65

Null & void 2