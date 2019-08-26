BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Reverend Dr Billy Gama is now the new General Secretary for Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP).
He replaces Rev Alex Maulana whose term of office has expired.
Gama was elected on Monday during the synods biannual conference held at its headquarters in Blantyre.
Rev Masauko Mbolembole was also voted the synods moderator.
See the results:
Moderator
Rev. Mbolembole 306
Rev. Navaya 101
Rev. Mthipela 20
Null & void 5
Vice Moderator
Rev. Chipeta Banda 317
Rev. Kutani 60
Rev. Kapinda 50
Null & void 4
General Secretary
Rev. Nyekanyeka 37
Rev. Mbawa 22
Rev. Maulidi 124
Rev. Kadango 11
Rev. Dr. Billy Gama 181
Rev. Dr. Chitsulo 65
Null & void 2