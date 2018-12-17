MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Minister Jappie Mhango is allegedly to have sponsored thugs to torch the office and guest house of the Secretary General of the CCAP Church of Livingstonia Synod Rev. Levie Nyondo in Mzuzu.

The plan is a revenge to the fracas erupted at Chikulamayembe’s burial ceremony in Rumphi district, according to our reliable source.

Sources told The Maravi Post that Mhango still hunts for Nyondo’s head because he is accusing him of being the master minder of the Rumphi fracas.

“The plan is to torch Nyondo’s guest house which is at Kaning’ina location in Mzuzu then his office within the day before the end of this month. Mhango claimed that President Peter Mutharika was and is still annoyed with the fracas hence his plan to frustrate Nyondo so that he stop attacking the ruling party,” said our source.

When contacted, Nyondo said as man of God he is not afraid of the development.

He however said that Malawians should know the type of government or party is ruling them and vote wise next year.

“I will not be shaken with that. As a man of God and the Church as whole we shall continue calling a spade by its own name without fear and favor. This is our job,” he lamented.

Mhango’s mobile phone was out of reach when contacted.

However, a Mzuzu based social pundit Jackson Msiska while condemning the development concurred with Nyondo that Malawians should open their eyes and vote for a right person.

He said such kind of actions are not tolerated in a democratic country like Malawi.

” If that is true then this government wants to this country back to one party era. Their officials should act according to the name of their party and not this rubbish,” he said.

Maravi Post also understand that Mhango recruited some members of the clergies within the Synod to revolt against Nyondo but the deal was licked.