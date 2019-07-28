By Patience Abeck

Heartbreaking footage shows a 40-strong mob beating a tiger to death with sticks in India.

The big cat was hunted down and cornered by the gang after attacking nine villagers in the Pillibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

While repeatedly screaming ‘charge’, the men batter the animal with bamboo canes. The tiger can be heard growling for mercy and died from its injuries hours later.

According to metro.co.uk, local authorities are now trying to track down 31 identified people and 12 who are unidentified.

The District Magistrate of Pillibhit Vaibhab Srivastava said: ‘Some of the attackers have been identified and we are hunting them.

Shocking video shows the tiger being beaten to death with sticks in India (Picture: Mediadrumimages / News Fiesta)‘The tigress was assessed by the vets and they say it succumbed to its injuries.

‘The villagers didn’t allow the animal to be taken to the veterinary, had it arrived to the vets in time it could have survived.’

Since 2012, 16 tigers and three leopards have been killed in the Pilibhit district and tiger reserve.

In 2014, there were 2,226 tigers in India which is home to 70% of the remaining global tiger population.

It is believed there are less than 4,000 alive today.

The tiger died from its injuries hours later after being clubbed repeatedly with bamboo canes (Picture: Mediadrumimages / News Fiesta)While tigers are the national animal of India, they have faced threats from habitat loss, poaching and conflict with humans.

India has a long-running conservation project called Project Tiger dedicated to protecting the animals at around 50 reserves.