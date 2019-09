LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Reverend Biswick Nkhoma has been re-elected as Moderator of Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

Nkhoma was elected today at the ongoing Bi Annual Assembly at Namoni Katengeza which started on Thursday 05th September 2019, and is expected to end on Monday 09th September 2019.

The Rev. amassed 300 votes from 420 delegates.

Nkhoma will be deputized by Rev PPJ Kambulire. Rev Kambulire got 225 votes.