Reverend Billy-Gama-

By Falles Kamanga

When it comes to politics, even members of the clergy aren’t loyal- so it appears, as Mulanje Mission C.C.A.P Moderator Reverend Dr. Billy Gama has one leg in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) where he is serving as a Board Chairperson of National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and UTM Party where he is drawing fat cheques for his bid to take over from Reverend Alex Maulana as the General Secretary of the Blantyre Synod.

The revelations emerged following controversies that UTM runningmate Michael Usi swirled after he was photographed practicing his long abandoned medical career on some patients about a fortnight ago.

THE TWO PACTS EXPOSED:

Reverend Gama-Usi Pact

Manganya feels Mulanje Mulanje Mission, which on top of Mulanje Mission C.C.A.P Church, owns a Primary School, Secondary School, Nursing College and Hospital has a greater influence on people especially from its catchment area falling within Mulanje Central Central Constituency.

He therefore enter into a pact with Billy Gama to support his bid by marketing him to the masses the mission serves, and it return Manganya will fund the clerics campaign for the General-secretaryship.

As a starting point to honour his part of the pact, Billy Gama influenced Manganya’s political stunt which saw him visit the hospital.

Next, is a Paper Sunday, whose proceeds are meant to finance the construction of a Guest House the Mission wants to erect on top of Ulongwe Hill. Manganya will not only invited to participate, but he will be a guest speaker, whose sermon will openly demonise President Peter Mutharika and his administration, and the incumbent legislator for Mulanje Central Kondwani Nankhumwa.

After the Paper Sunday, Manganya will stage an inspiration talk to students at Mulanje Mission Secondary School.

“This is a clear sign of ungratefulness on the part of Reverend to President Mutharika who has always honoured him with another a number of positions including Predsidential aide on Religious Affairs and Board Member of MBC before his current position,” said a source at Mulanje Mission Hospital, who further disclosed that the health facility’s management are about to write their headquarters on Gama’s unbecoming behavior.

Rev Gama-Usi-Rev Maulana Pact

But as the source is fearing that suing Reverend Gama to the Blantyre Headquarters won’t solve anything as the Synod’s Secretary General Reverend Alex Maulana is a close ally of both Billy Gama and Manganya.

“Infact, it was Maulana who heavily protected Gama from the repercussion of that Lake-shore sex scandal he was embroiled in. He single-handedly wrapped the allegation- that Gama was having an illicit sex relationship with a little girls outside wedlock through an advertorial in the Nation newspaper.

“This was done, as Maulana has been grooming Gama to take over from him with a single purpose to cover up his financial fraud activities at the Blantyre Synod.

So, while Manganya is dealing directly with Gama, but there is also another pact which would see Maulana selling UTM leader Saulos Chilima to CCAP faithful. So this would mean we will be suing Gama to his own accomplice,” said the source.

