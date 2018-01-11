By John Saukira

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Rhema Institute for Development in conjunction with Australia based Charity NGO, Dorcas Ministry on Wednesday handed over clothes and toys to early childhood development kids in the area of Group Village Headman Mchepa in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

It was all praise for the Rhema to see scores of kids donning knew clothes while in their classrooms.

Parents of the kids could not hold themselves from openly expressing joy towards the new clothes.

Kamkwaya Community Based Care Centre of Lumbadzi in Lilongwe, Alexander Phiri said since the establishment of the centre in 2001, nothing of such gesture has ever happened.

“This is a first time for an NGO to come here and assist us with clothes,” Said one parent Jenifer Phiri.

From Kamkwaya in Lumbadzi Rhema distributed the clothes in area 36 in Lilongwe and Kulamula CBCC where Rhema distributed the clothes again.

“Am happy that Rhema is taking part in the development of the country by among other things providing citizenry with clean water and decent clothes,” said Innocent Semu, Rhema Institute For Development Executive Director.

Semu said his organization will continue to help where a help is needed and assist where assistance is needed.

This is not the first time for Rhema to come in and help the needy in their real time of need.

Rhema recently rescued Dowa residents who have been drinking water mixed with sewer system.

Senior Group Village Headman Kapulula in an interviews said that Rhema, a local NGO has been doing a good job in the area citing provision of clean water in the area .

“This is the first time that we have seen water from boreholes. We have been just hearing from other areas so we are grateful towards to Rhema for initiating the project.” said GVH Kapulula.

Data from the United Nations Commission on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) indicates that 71 percent of Malawians are living in extreme poverty despite increased public spending on health and education, which are Malawi’s priority areas.

Topping the list of countries with extreme poverty is Madagascar at 82 percent, Burundi at 78 percent, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo 77 per cent and in Malawi 71 percent.

According to the report, Development and Globalisation Facts and Figures, Malawi’s poverty levels are high in rural areas with a headcount ratio of 58 percent while in the urban areas, poverty headcount ratio stood at 20 Percent.