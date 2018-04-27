LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The visiting Irish Government’s Development Specialist, Anne Holmes on Wednesday lauded the country’s Rhema Institute for Development (RHID) for the nutritional and food diversification program which is improving poor, vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Holmes was speaking in Lilongwe during an interface with Thandizo community club in the area of Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkukula where Rhema is implementing its programs.

The Irish specialist was particularly impressed with the way communities are adapting nutritional and food diversification initiatives which has improved their health.

Among others, the initiative is encouraging communities make use of local food preparing them for nutritious valued food.

For instance, the communities are using beans to cook porridge which being loved by many children with nutritious contents.

“I am very impressed the way communities are tapping nutritional and food diversification program that has improved their health. Irish government will continue support the program to reach many,” assures Holmes.

Marget Mbalachanda of Thandizo Club lauded also the Rhema for the initiative saying their children’s health have improved for the better.

Rhema Executive Director Innocent Semu observed that food diversity is very paramount to the country development saying a health community advances easily.

“With resources available will continue educating the public on how best to change their mind set of not only relying on one food item but several,” said Semu.

The Irish Aid has partnered with CIAT, ICRISAT and Rhema Institute for Development for the project.

Currently, food in Malawi is always linked to maize while alternative sources of carbohydrates, such as potatoes fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, oil and fats in their daily diet are being treated as just food supplements.

By 2016, Rhema has established 150 micro-finance groups with about MK26 million in savings.