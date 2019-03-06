One of South Africa’s top stand-up Comedians, Riaad Moosa is set to perform live on Saturday March 30th at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) Auditorium from 8pm. Doors open at 6pm.

This will be first Qoncept Creative events of 2019 brought in partnership with Biz Malawi and will feature Riaad Moosa with supporting acts Simmi Areff and Malawian Satirical comedienne, Maclean Mbepula and hosted by Rocky Kaunda.

Riaad Moosa is an Actor, comedian, writer and a medical doctor. Best known for his work as a stand-up comedian, Riaad Moosa’s uses comedy to tackle sensitive issues like Islamic stereotypes, Islamophobia, racism without using profanity and/or explicit vocabulary.

In 2018, Riaad Moosa was part of a 47 strong comedian lineup in the Netflix special Comedians of the World. This being the latest achievement in a long career of accolades and achievements. The March 30th show will be his first show in Malawi.

Simmi Areff is a comedian from South Africa with 2 solo shows – Strictly Makrooh & Stay at Home – will open for Riaad Moosa. Simmi has featured a number of times on Comedy Central, is a permanent feature on MTV’s prank show You Got Got. He was instrumental in the launching Just For Laughs in Africa. He is a successful Comedy podcaster with his podcast Lesser Known Somebodies.

Supporting the main acts will be Malawian comedian Maclean Mbepula who is known for her satirical comedy.

The event has been sponsored by Blue Blood, Umodzi Park, Ulendo Travel Group, Biz Malawi, Taurus Advertising, The Nation Newspaper and Malawi Airlines.

The tickets – MK 15,000 for Standard and MK 25,000 for VIP – are available at Veg Delight (Lilongwe and Blantyre), Ulendo Safaris, Crossroads Hotel Business Center, Umodzi Park, Pharmagennex (Santa Plaza Complex)

