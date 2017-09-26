So, it happened, Bwandiro is going to be just another shop, a place to buy soap, not the entertainment hotspot it always has been.

If the unverified reports Maravi Post is getting are true, then The king of Lilongwe entertainment Chez Ntemba International Club just has 90 days to vacate its current premises following marching orders from the owner who wants to convert the site into a shopping mall.

Yes, it will be a sad day for democracy – the day Chez will close its drunken doors, but maybe they will move to a better place.

You, alongside other patrons, kanyenya sellers, hookers and taxi drivers will have to wait for what the Chez owners will have to say about this and hope the rumour is false.