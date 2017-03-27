LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda, this week expressed that he is not aware of talks about repositioning himself to become the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)’s running mate in the 2019 general elections.

Banda was reacting to social media speculations after he was seen in Mangochi when President Mutharika officially launched a technical college on Saturday.

The former Nkhotakota Speaker of the Malawi Parliament, has recently been spotted on several occasions, attending high-profile government function presided over by Mutharika.

But Banda has distance himself on the DPP running-mate talks, and said he was surprised that people were reading too much into his appearances at these functions.

The former Speaker reminded the public that since 2014, he has attended several government and party’s events including Bingu National Stadium Opening, and more than five times at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

He therefore, disputed claims of being DPP running in 2019 arguing that there is nothing of that nature and it was immature to speculate it at this time.

“Since 2014, I have appeared in these public functions. I am surprised that it is now becoming a centre of attraction. As and where there is time for me to attend, I do attend. But I’m surprised with all sorts of theories coming out recently.

“There is nothing on me being the DPP running mate in 2019. But again, which party can begin talking about running make issues two years before the elections? You know local politics, nowhere have issues of running mate been discussed and resolved two years before polling,” Banda said.

Chimunthu Banda, the former DPP Secretary-General took a political leave, following his defeat to President Mutharika in 2013 during the party’s convention ahead of 2014, the country’s first tripartite elections.

Currently, reports are rife in DPP rank and files that the formers Speaker is being considered for the 2019 running mate position to Mutharika, sidelining Vice President Saulos Chilima.