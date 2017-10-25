LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly launched Leadership with Compassion Party (LCP) is set on using God’s guidance once voted into power in 2019.

This is the 54th political party in Malawi to be registered after attainment of multiparty democracy in 1994.

Registered on September 8, this year, LCP owes its beginning from the many cries of Malawians.

Addressing the news conference during its launch in the capital Lilongwe, LCP President Sally Kumwenda said formation of the party is based on God’s guidance towards its operations.

Kumwenda said that through spiritual guidance the party will address numerous challenges the country is facing. These includes corruption, injustices, crimes, poverty, blackouts, public universities closure and among others.

The LCP leader observed that there is hatred among members in political parties and communities.God is not happy.

She added that people are fighting each other rather than finding solutions to problems Malawians are facing. All the mishappenings are due to Malawians forseking God.

“We witness so many stories in the bible whre leaders that obeyed God were prosperous. When they didn’t obey God, the people suffered. This is what Malawi is facing due to disobedient leaders.

“ Its for this reason LCP was established in order to guide all Malawians towards a God fearing nation. Thus God shall redeem us from all misfortunes we are encountering in our country,” she said.

On source of funding, LCP President said several women groups in Malawi and abroad will provide resources for its operations.

Kumwenda who is a PHD student at Wits University, South Africa disclosed that she will participate in the 2019 general elections.

Malawi’s numerous political parties are yet to bring lasting solutions to the suffering of the people from social-economical hiccups.