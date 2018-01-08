BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A well-known comedian cum-social and political commentator Michael Usi has come out of his cocoon to declare interest to join front-line politics.

Usi also popularly known Manganya made the revelations on Sunday during a Cruse Five programme aired on Zodiak Television.

Manganya said he has already tendered his resignation letter to the President of the Adventist Relief and Development Agency (ADRA) where he is serving as Country Director.

“I have already produced different materials to advance my political movement,” Usi was quoted as saying in the programme.

When asked as to whether he will contest on Presidential ticket in the forthcoming tripartite election in 2019 Usi said time will tell.

Manganya has on several times criticized President Peter Mutharika’s leadership style, saying he is off truck.