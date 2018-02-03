Umodzi Party leader Professor John Chisi says his party is ready to work with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) claiming the two parties have similar manifesto and agenda.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Chisi said there is no different with what his party would have done if won the 2014 tripartite elections with whatever the ruling DPP government is currently doing.

He mentioned about issues of building technical colleges in each constituency as one of the similar development plan in the two parties’ manifesto.

“We are ready to work with DPP if they want us. We have one agenda and manifesto but we shall wait from them, “he said.

He then commended the government of professor Peter Mutharika for commissioning the gensets saying this is good development for Malawi especially at this time when the country is facing persistence blackouts.

The Umodzi Party leader said this will create business and there will be employment as investors will come to invest in the country.

Chisi said his party cannot work with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) because he is not aware of its manifesto.

He declared to contest as a member of parliament for Blantyre City South east constituency under his party.

DPP spokesperson Francis Katsaira was not picking his mobile phone for a comment.

Chisi is well known in attacking MCP and its leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) television and radios.