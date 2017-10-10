Eight people have lost their lives while nine others sustained injuries after being involved in road accident, which occurred on October 8, 2017 along the Karonga-Mzuzu M1 Road at HaraTrading Centre in Karonga district.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa, confirmed the incident to Maravi Post, and said the driver of the minibus, registration number CP 9379, failed to control the vehicle due to over-speeding.

“The minibus bus was coming from Mzuzu going to Karonga and driven in a very speed. And when it reached Hara Trading Centre, one of its tires burst; but due to over-speeding, the driver lost control (of the vehicle) and it overturned,” said Mlewa.

According to Mlewa, seventeen passengers boarded in the minibus, and five people died on the spot.

“Three of the passengers died on their way to the hospital. Out of the deceased, four were men while other four were women. Six passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries while the other three had serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment at Karonga District Hospital,” he added.

Among the eight who died, only four have been identified. These are: 49-year old Labson Silumbu from Chendo village Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambia in Chitipa, John Mdula, (40 years) from Chivundiko village TA Wasambo Sonia Tchongwe, (41 years) from Mwangamira village TA Wasambo both in Karonga district, and Enelesi Gama.

The driver of the minibus was 33-year old Mavuto Khonje, from Waberewa village in the area of TA Mtwalo in Mzimba district.

Postmortem of the deceased persons revealed that they died due to severe head and internal body injuries.

Meanwhile Police in the district is advising all road users to be responsible and to observe road signs and regulations to prevent accidents of a similar nature.