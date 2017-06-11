Ten people have died, while many others are said to have been injured in a road accident that occurred in Ntcheu on Saturday, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred around 1 pm at Liviridzi Bridge, along the Balaka-Blantyre M1 Road.

According to a report filed by the police, the accident occurred when the bus, which belongs to Future Tours Bus Company, had its front tires burst due to over speeding.

“The vehicle was coming from Balaka, heading to Blantyre. There were 66 passengers on board. However upon arrival near Liviridzi Bridge, the front tyre burst after the driver lost control and overturned three times,” said the police report.

According to the police, out of the ten people who died on the spot were 9 unidentified females and a male.

The police report further said that three female passenger’s sustained fractures on their right legs and arms while, the other 45 passengers, escaped with minor injuries.

It is also reported that the bus was driven by 36-year old Adam Chinomwe, who comes from Manyungwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo, in Zomba district.