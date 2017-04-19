road accidents claim 7 lives during Easter period

Seven people have died from 15 road accidents which occurred during the Easter period across the country.

According to National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera, the accidents were as a result of road users’ non-compliance to road traffic rules and regulations.

Kadadzera said out of the 15 accidents, 6 were fatal.

“The problem is that most of the road users such as pedestrians, drivers, bicycle or motorcycle taxi operators and passengers fail to abide to road traffic rules and regulations,” said Kadadzera.

He said that this year’s Easter period has registered a rise in road accidents by two because in the same period last year 13 road accidents were registered nationwide.

According to the national police spokesperson, out of the 13 road accidents registered last year, 6 were fatal while 6 people lost their lives.

He, however, could not disclose the number of people who got injured in the accidents saying he will come up with the report soon.

Kadadzera then asked road users to comply with road traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents.