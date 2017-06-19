LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Saturday disclosed that about 927 Malawians were killed in road accidents in the first five months of this year.

This scary revelation confirms the fatal accidents that have taken place on Malawi.

The figures were disclosed at a meeting between the police and Road Traffic Directorate (RTD), as a result of the escalating fatal accidents on the country’s roads.

Police Officer-in-Charge for Traffic Dept., McPherson Matowe, told the meeting in Lilongwe that disclosing the figures is due to the alarming and scary spate of accidents in the past two weeks.

Matowe said figures of the road accidents represent an increase of six percent on the number of people killed in accidents in the same period last year.

Matowe observed that most of the roads accidents are occurring as a result of excess speeding, coupled with non-compliance of road signs and regulations.

He therefore, assured the public that the department intends to formulate a shout-out campaign to empower Malawians to report reckless road usage.

Sharing the same views, RTD Chief Road Traffic Officer, Fergus Gondwe said that it was tough to address escalating road accidents as it is getting out of hand and there is the need for collaboration of all road users.

Gondwe therefore disclosed that the department plans to establish a toll free telephone line starting in July this year; the public can call it to report to the directorate any road-user who is deemed to violate road rules