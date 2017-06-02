The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Road Authority (RA) Trevor Hiwa, has been finally fired by the RA board, Maravi Post has established.

The development follows Hiwa’s last year’s decision of awarding a contract to a company in which he had an interest.

Hiwa awarded K217 million World Bank-funded project to his own company, Infracon Limited.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, confirmed the dismissal.

“Yes, Hiwa has been dismissed, the Board gave him a letter of dismissal. If you want more details, ask the RA Board chairperson,” said Mhango.

However, Mhango did not indicate the date of Hiwa’s dismissal; however efforts to talk to RA Board chairperson and Hiwa, proved futile as they did not picking their phone.

The RA Board disciplinary Committee during its meeting held on May 11 2017 in Lilongwe, found Hiwa guilty of abusing his office.

Maravi Post was informed that the Board decision comes against the Civil Society Organizations and opposition parties’ who criticized Hiwa’s behavior.