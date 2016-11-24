LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – Malawi’s former President Joyce Banda has finally come out of the cocoon declaring that she is ready to bounce back with the intention of serving Malawians again. The former Malawi leader said her come back will depend on the wishes and will of Malawians saying the nation deserves better services than the current situation.

The Peoples Party (PP) president made the declaration on Voice of America (VOA) Straight Talk Africa program which was aired live across the globe on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2016 from Washington DC, United States.

The Maravi Post monitored the program which was televised on local private media houses including Times TV and broadcast on Capital Radio in Malawi.

Banda who said was currently working to finish her research on womens leadership and girls education at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Global Development (CGD) in Washington, declared that she was ready to serve the people of Malawi diligently.

She hinted that her future plans are to continue with development work; fight for womens right and womens leadership.

Banda therefore defended her two year rule boasting of inclusion of women in most strategic government institution structures.

“If Malawians are saying I should continue; they want me to stand again, I shall go back home and answer that call. I am willing to serve the people of Malawi.

My future plans are for me to continue my development work; fight for women’s right and women’s leadership” said Banda.

When asked on her role in the fight against corruption in the infamous looting of public funds dubbed as cashgate, Banda said as a leader, she fought against the vice with unreserved commitment.

“My effort on this vice can be exemplified by my declaration on September 7, 2013, upon being alerted of the theft. I set up a team to investigate the matter, which later culminated in the arrest of scores of suspects.

“When I heard that some people in my cabinet were being mentioned, I dissolved cabinet to ask them to step aside in order for investigations to take place. Thats what a leader must do; when you are alerted, you allow investigations to take place; you arrest the people (involved). Thats what I did”, said Banda.

View the whole interview here: http://www.voanews.com/a/3608909.html