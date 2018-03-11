Leader of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday warned Malawians not to be deceived with ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) fake manifesto and promises especially at this time when the country is heading to hold its general elections.

Chakwera made the remarks at Lunzu in Blantyre during the MCP fundraising dinner.

Among notable figures that attending the dinner including Sidik Mia and his wife, Dr Allan Chiyembekeza, Moses Kumkuyu and Humphreys Mvula

Below was his official speech during the events;

Good evening, Ladies and Gentlemen.

My Fellow Malawians

We have come together tonight out of a shared conviction that the change we want to see in our country and the way we are governed will not be given to us on a silver platter.

It must be created by us. Those in whose hands power has been placed for the past four years have been tested and have been found wanting.

They have been weighed in the scales, and they have been exposed as empty. So whatever it is they now claim they can offer us after four years of broken promises, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with a beautiful manifesto, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with a beautiful promise, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with a long academic resume, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with the idea that we should vote by tribe or region, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with a handout, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with an attack on our character, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with agents of discord to disturb and divide us as a party, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with a foundation stone, we don’t want it.

If they come to us with cash gifts stolen from our own taxes, we don’t want it.

Our country is not a prostitute for them to use for their own pleasure and dispose of as they see fit. We are Malawians, and our country is not for sale.

Our vote is not for sale. Our rights as bonafide citizens are not for sale. Our future is not for sale. Our government offices are not for sale. We are not looking for any favors.

We are not interested in any saviors. We want those who have hijacked our State to be removed so that we ourselves can begin the work of mending what they have broken. We do not want them to promise us that this time things will be different.

We do not want to hear their pleas for another chance to clothe our Mother Malawi will dignity after they themselves have stripped her and raped her in front of us. We want them out so that we can rebuild the country ourselves. Whatever needs changing in our country, we will do it ourselves. Whatever needs fixing in our government, we will do it ourselves.

We will do it ourselves and we will do it together, Malawians from North to South, Malawians in the diaspora, Malawians in the city, Malawians in the village. We will scour the world for Malawians of good will, of good character, and of good ideas and bring them together to fix what these thieves have destroyed. We will come together and overhaul the whole state machinery so that it serves the people, not the president. We will change the way government is run so that officers of the state work in fear of the people, not in fear of the ruling party. We are tired of waiting for others to make things right. We will do it ourselves and we will do it together.

We are tired of living in our own country without receiving services funded by our own taxes. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to change our own laws. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to own our own businesses. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to send our own children to university. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to build our own homes. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to own our own land. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to hear our views aired on our own television and radio stations. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to drive on paved and tarred roads within our cities. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to set the price for our own crops. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to fire and arrest our own government employees who steal from us. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to find treatment in our own hospitals.

So we have come together tonight out of a shared belief that the future we desire for our country will not be created by others, but by we ourselves. And in order to take our country back, in order to rescue our Mother Malawi from the captivity of politicians who work for selfish interests and who bow more to the demands of foreign powers than the wishes of the Malawian people, we need to be prepared. Time is not on our side.

Today, we are only sixty Tuesdays away from the morning on which all of us across this land will once again stand in the valley of decision. On that day, the God who continues to give us chance after chance to choose a new path, despite our stubborn refusal to do so, will give us yet another opportunity to choose a path that is different from the broken promises of last four years and the broken hopes of the last twenty-five years.

We cannot afford to be complacent. We cannot afford to be divided. We cannot afford to be distracted. We cannot afford to be selfish. We cannot afford to make unforced errors. There are many forces that want us as a party to descend into chaos.

You do not see them disrupting any other party but MCP. You do not see them attacking any other party but the MCP. You do not see them wanting a change of leadership in any other party but the MCP. That is a sign that the MCP is Malawi’s hope. It is a sign that MCP is the only party that threatens to end this confederacy of thieves once and for all.

So we must be more vigilant than ever. We must be more united than ever. We must be more disciplined than ever. We must treat all Malawians with dignity and must listen to all Malawians with humility, including those who attack our party maliciously, including those who leave our party contentiously, including those who sue our party suspiciously.

We must do so because we are a party of servants who work for the people, not bosses who rule over them. We must do so because we are a party that refuses to be pushed around by anyone or be intimidated by anyone, but that will still listen to everyone and work for the good of all. So because we are here to serve, not to be served, let us give more of our time and money to this cause than ever. Today’s preparation is the only soil in which tomorrow’s opportunity will germinate.

No one’s contribution is insignificant. Nothing for us without us.