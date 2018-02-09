DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The opposition United Democratic Front’s (UDF) Balaka North Member of Parliament (MP) Lucius Banda has teamed up the party suspended party’s First Vice President Igbar Omar to challenge its leaders Atupele Muluzi during the party’s forthcoming elective convention.

The decision has been necessitated on alleging that the UDF lacks a leader who is committed to the party’s agenda.

The musician-cut-politician Banda on Wednesday this week appealed to and encouraged district’s party committee in Dowa to unite in rebuilding the party.

Banda, who was accompanied by Omar, said UDF is a democratic party and that is why its leadership has called for a convention where everyone will be free to compete for any position.

The Balaka North legislator therefore trashed assertions by some people who have been saying that the party had died, saying the UDF belongs to people.

“UDF is alive and strong. It’s the people at the grass root who make up a party, the fact that the leader went into government does not mean the party has died. The party will die when there will be no people,” he said.

On his part, the party’s first vice president said he will support Banda’s bid to become president of UDF since he has demonstrated that he is a leader who cannot be easily swayed by inducements.

Omar said UDF was still strong in Dowa and other parts of the country, but only needed good leadership ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

President Mutharika appointed UDF President Atupele Muluzi into cabinet soon after the 2014 tripartite elections to help his government in its development agenda. However, this was met with resistance by some UDF officials who feared the move would weaken their party.

Banda is the only UDF parliamentarian who refused to relocate to government side in the national assembly when all members of the party did so in 2016.

The artist was once convicted after being found guilty of presenting a forged Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) in 2004 during the reign of former DPP President, the late Bingu wa Mutharika.