Former People’s Party (PP) Vice President for the North Harry Mkandawire has expressed interest to contest for the position of Vice President in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Maravi Post has established.

Mkandawire has joined business tycoon Muhammad Sidik Mia who is also vying for the same post in the convention scheduled to take place in Mzuzu next month.

The development has attracted strong condemnation from some members of the party saying Mkandawire’s decision has the potential of dividing further the party.

But MCP top official has quashed the claims, saying it’s the convention that will decide.

Meanwhile it is not known as to whether the convention will go on as planned following at injunction taken by MCP General Secretary Gustav Kaliwo, the Party Vice President Richard Msowoya, its spokesperson Jessie Kabwila and James Chatonda Kaunda.

The four wants the party to first resolve the challenges before going to convention.