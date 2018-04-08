The opposition United Democratic Front [UDF], has revealed that it will hold its convention in May, this year where they are expected to elect leaders to represent them in the 2019 tripartite elections.

General Secretary of the party, Kandi Padambo, confirmed the development following rumours that the party will not contest in the coming elections saying it is on coalition with the ruling party DPP.

Padambo said the coalition of UDF and DPP is only in the August house and that the party will take part in the 2019 elections.

He has assured followers of the party that they should not have doubts saying everything has been well structured and it is in place.

“We will be having our convention in May this year where we are going to elect leaders to represent us in the 2019 tripartite elections, this is to tell Malawians that come 2019 we are going to take part in the elections and the rumours circulating that we will not contest are false”, said Padambo.

UDF President Atupele Muluzi is expected to face Musician cum-politician Lucius Banda for presidency.

There has been tensions in all major political parties on leadership such that holding of conventions will bring sanity.