President of the Umodzi Party, Professor John Chisi disclosed that his party will hold its national convention in August this year. All its party positions include his seat will be filled with new elected leaders.

Speaking in an interview, Chisi said the door is open to all party members who want to contest in all vacant positions.

While failing to disclose how much the party will use for the convention and if they already have fund or not even the source of the fund, Chisi said all set for the August convention.

“Umodzi party is a democratic party, I shall not defy the party’s constitution as other parties. In brief our convention will be in August this year about the exact date you shall know soon and I am ready to be challenged or accept the defeat,” he said.

Professor Chisi said his party under his leadership is ready to bailout the current problem Malawi is facing such as shortage of employment, education and health crisis.

In a related development, the newly launched political party Democratic Peoples’ Congress (DEPECO) has announced that it will hold its first ever convention in June this year to elect office bearers the leadership contest whose winner is going to be its torchbearer in the next year’s Tripartite elections.

The party’s interim leader Chris Daza is the front runner in to take the presidency of Depeco.

Apparently on vice presidency names being floated includes James Chatonda Kaunda, who is currently deputy secretary general in MCP.

Depeco Publicity Secretary Ernest Maganga confirmed that the party is preparing for the elective national conference in June.

“We plan to go for a convention in June, God willing. You know people in the party are holding the positions on a temporary basis, so the convention will help to legitimise them,” he said.

Maganga also revealed that at the convention the party will announce “a grand plan” and demonstrate how DECEPO plans to run affairs of the State differently once voted into power.

The Depeco spokesman, however, said the party is still holding consultations on the convention venue and actual dates of the elective conference will be announced in due course.

“But the venue will likely be either in Blantyre or Lilongwe. The nation will be informed once the consultations are through,” he said.

Over the past two months, DECEPO officials have been criss-crossing the country holding public rallies.

The party held rallies in Nsanje as far as Fatima, Nthalire in Chitipa, Edingeni in Mzimba, Bolero in Rumphi, Mayani in Dedza as well as in Dowa and Kasungu.

Maganga said the rallies were meant to introduce top leadership of the party to grass roots structures.

“We had very successful rallies across the country with huge turnout wherever we went. The party has been establishing grass root structures and it is these structures that requested to see the top leadership of the party,” he said.

Maganga said the party will continue with its “underground work” in setting up grass root structures until the campaign time.

Daza introduced the new party to Malawians at a rally in Mchinji in July 2017.

He promised Malawians that Depeco will introduce a new brand of politics and system of running affairs of State.

Daza is former Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and served in that position for five years.

During the period he dragged former MCP president John Tembo to court after the latter fired him for challenging his authority.

He later joined People’s Party (PP) when its founder Joyce Banda was Head of State where Daza was appointed Minister of State responsible for Governance.