By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Scanting revelation still pouring in that Malawians were duped their will to vote the rightful President in the just ended and disputed May 21 poll.

This is the second update of our publication that earlier article we revealed that Malawians used fake ballot papers.

In this second update, show a lot of anomalies in most eastern region polling centers which show that UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima won seconded by Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF), Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) came third while Dr Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) came fourth in the region.

This is according to inside informants in the ongoing verification exercised underway in Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC’s) warehouse in Blantyre.

The exercise follows court order that all electoral materials be secured at Malawi Parliament’s Clerk office a head of July 26 elections case.

Below is the summary of the inspection exercised:

The UPDATE ON INSPECTION OF 2019 ELECTION MATERIALS AT MEC

-All officials were present during Inspection

-MCP, UTM, MEC, DPP and Parliament sent 10 Officials each

-Blantyre Inspection Centered on Mangochi, Thyolo, Machinga, Mulanje, Balaka and Nsanje

-Inspection was by sampling and not all Ballot Boxes

-Good number of Ballot Boxes were opened in each District

-Heavy evidence of rigging found

-Eastern Region, Chilima won, seconded by Atupele and Mutharika was third. But Rigging changed everything.

-Most MEC official Results Sheets are missing

-In some places strange and old Ballot Boxes were used

-MEC had special Ballot Boxes this year.

-Fake Ballot Papers Found

-MEC Ballot paper had 9 security features but Fake Ballot Papers had 7 Security Features only

-In some places ballot papers in Ballot box are fake and marked for Mutharika generally

-Fake Ballot papers were pre-marked for Mutharika and smuggled into Ballot Boxes.

-In one Polling Center, Chilima got 480 and 390 in Two Streams but Results sent to MEC say Chilima got 11

-200 votes for Atupele not true reflection. Atupele got more.

-Many Streams have evidence of reducing Votes for Chilima, Atupele and Chakwera and adding for Mutharika.

-Ballot Books with all 700 genuine Ballot Papers found in some Polling Streams, clean Ballot Books found in Ballot Boxes meaning people never used MEC genuin Ballot Papers

-In Nankhuma Constituency in Mulanje, Ballot Box found with Water almost half Ballot Box. Who poured Water?

-In Nankhumwa Constituency looks like Manganya Won. Result Sheets Tampered.

-Evidence of more voters voting than Registered Numbers. Evidence of over voting too much in some places

-In one Polling Center, Voters over voted by 20,000

-All Officials have made several photocopies of the Documents Found

-Looks Clear that DPP infiltrated voting system in Eastern Region and brought Fake Ballot papers mainly for Presidential

-DPP representatives were shocked and almost demanded stop to inspection.

-Inspection finished in Blantyre with overwhelming evidence in presence of all parties.

-Inspection now happening in Central Region

-Please take this list and check with officials in your party if you doubt.

-All evidence from inspection will be sent to court as part of evidence to nullify elections