DPP Ruling Party

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika is today, Saturday, 4th may, 2019, travelling to Mzuzu. On the way, he will have a few whistles stops to interact with ordinary Malawians. Pictures show the President at Chulu Trading Center, which is his first stop

MCP Oldest Party

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera still insists President Joyce Banda must apologize to Malawians for the plunder of public resources and claimed that her government’s reaction on cash-gate was cosmetic.

Party Leader Lazarus was at BICC for the 2019 National Prayers and Signing of Peace Declaration.

UTM – Breakaway Party by VP Chilima

Wife of Malawi’s VP Mary Chilima releases rap song to support her husband’s presidential bid

Party Leader Saulos Chilima was at BICC for the 2019 National Prayers and Signing of Peace Declaration