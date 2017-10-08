An unidentified criminal(s) on Tuesday night broke into the Nkhotakota district’s National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust Office, and went away with a motorcycle worthy K3 million.

Nkhotakota police spokesperson, Paul Malimwe, confirmed the development in an interview on Wednesday and said the police has since launched a man hunt for the suspect (s).

Malimwe said NICE Trust Distant District Education Manager, Chicco Phiri told Police that on Monday October 2, he left the office as usual with all items locked inside the office; he strangely found the room tampered with the following morning.

“He informed Police that all items, including five motorcycles, were well secured in the office when he left. But he was surprised to find the door locks broken, and partially opened when he reported for work the following day.

“Later he looked inside the office through the window and noticed that one motorcycle, registration number BU5748, was missing together with its keys,” said Malimwe.

According to Malimwe, police visits to the scene, revealed that the criminal (s) gained entry through the front door after breaking the locks.

He explained that as investigations were underway to catch the culprits, the police detained watchman for questioning.

Malimwe added that police has established that the watchman did not report for duties on the night of the incident due to unknown reasons.