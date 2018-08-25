LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The use of role modeling is said to be a vital tool various social platform must embrace to promote girl child education in the country.

The strategize is proved to effective among young girls where they encounter young women who have achieved greatly in the nation despite numerous challenges faced.

Action Aid Malawi Country Director Grace Malera told The Maravi Post that when young girls mingle with women in professions are motivated hence working hard in schools.

Malera was speaking this week at the end of three day-girls conference that aims at equipping them with socia-economic right empowerment to make informed decision.

The conference intended to provide a platform for these young girls from the rural areas of Malawi to interact with different stakeholders in education and discuss the challenges they are facing to realize their right to education and find solutions together in order to keep girls in school.

She observed that since the girls conference initiated three years ago, more girls have been transformed for the better including reduction in early marriages, self assertiveness and among others.

“We are glad that conferences coupled with social-economic initiative, many girls have been rescued from early marriages. These platforms provide assertiveness to girls to self empowerment.

“As we are expecting to launch our five year strategic paper next week, we expect to reach more girls especially in rural areas. We want these girls to fully aware of their rights and report any abuse to authorities they face at home, schools,” says Malera.

Bertha Mbewe, a Standard eight Pupil at Mtandire, lauded Action Aid for the skills provided saying will help her to achieve her dreams of becoming a journalist.

Action Aid organized the conference to mold a future generation of women leaders through equipping them with knowledge on leadership, assertiveness and entrepreneurship.