By Dyson Kamwana

A 90 year-year old man has been killed after he was struck by a tyre that came loose from a moving truck trailer.

The accident occurred on Sunday at Jonasi village near Nkhamenya trading centre.

According to Kasungu Police Station Spokesperson, Harry Namwaza the deceased was identified as Vita Phiri.

He said a motor vehicle registration number CK3884/BU5480 Freight Liner truck was being driven by Solomoni Matsekanjala, 39 and was coming from Mzimba heading towards Kasungu Town.

“Upon arrival at Jonasi village near Nkhamenya Trading Centre a tyre detached from the trailer and hit Phiri who was walking on the right side of the road heading the same direction,” Namwanza explained.

Following the impact Phiri died on the spot due to severe head injury.

The deceased hailed from Ofesi village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Kalikokha in the district.