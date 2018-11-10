LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s charitable-community based, Rotary Club of Lilongwe seeks MK6 million from the public for lined up projects including tree planting exercise, school blocks building, medical care support projects.

The club says is geared up for the 2018/2019 growing season with over 12,000 seedlings ready for planting.

This is part of its social and volunteer charitable works the grouping does to Lilongwe residents for years now.

The club is expecting to reach out school and catchment areas in the capital with seedlings to be planted towards environmental conservation.

George Mwale, Rotary Club of Lilongwe told The Maravi Post on Saturday during the fundraising activity at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) that the growing season will be dressed up with trees.

“We organised the fundraiser to seek public’s financial support to achieve our development projects lined up ahead. The fundraiser targets all the family; food, drinking, kids playing among others.

“We expect to raise about MK6 million that directly go for tree planting in coming growing season that about 12,000 seedlings have been earmarked for the exercise”, assured Mwale.

Dr.Martha Chipanda, Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) Dental Surgeon, whose organisation partners with the club expressed gratitude over medical support has been rendered.

Dr. Chipanda cited provision of dental medical support the facility got from the club that increased number of patients seeking treatment.