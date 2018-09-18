LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Rotary Medical Mission (RMM) is in Malawi for free eye services including provision of eye and sun glasses, and check ups.

The service is slated for Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in the capital Lilongwe on September 19-28, 2018.

The international medical team draw from different over seas country has partnered with Rotary Club of Lilongwe (RCL) for the exercise.

The service is targeting 2,000 patients that will go through check ups and other medical service provision for free.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, RMM’s optometrist Bob McClenamon says the team is ready with the services as its core as its core business to Malawians.

McClenamon expects outstanding work to the nation including people living with albinism.

“The service is just free to those having an eye problem but we wont have surgery. Its an opportunity to serve Malawi,” says McClenamon.

Echoing on the same, George Mwale RCL’s President called upon the general public to patronise the service.

Mwale says exercise was a continuation what was started early this year on ears when the institution provided free services to Malawians.