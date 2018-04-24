Tuesday, April 24, 2018, (MaraviPost): The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (RCPSG) in Scotland has assured Malawi of continued commitment to enroll and support more Malawian medical students to help develop Malawi’s medical human resource.

The college President, Prof. David Galloway was speaking when President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika visited the college on Monday 23rd April 2018.

During the visit President Mutharika was among other things taken through Dr. David Livingstone medical kit archive. The President also met Dr. Livingstone’s grandson.

Dr. David Livingstone died in 1873 and is a well-known missionary, explorer and medic in Malawi. He was a graduate of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: MANA