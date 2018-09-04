LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The touted Malawi’s 50:50 campaigns on Monday got a major boost after Royal Norwegian disbursed millions of kwacha to various organizations working on the initiative towards the 2019 general elections.

The Royal Norwegian also provided two motor vehicles to the campaign team to facilitate its movement to various constituencies.

The support comes barely eight months before the nation hold its tripartite elections which the campaign is advancing more representation of women in various political positions.

Under the consortium of the Center for Civil Society Strengthening (CCSS) and Action Aid Malawi (AAM), the campaign runs through 2019

Receiving the grants on behalf of the 50:50 campaign’ team, Gender Minister Dr. Jean Kalirani lauded Royal Norwegian for the timely support.

Dr. Kalirani observed that the campaign needs much support especially in rural areas where resources among women is scares.

“As we are striving for the campaign much resources are need to reach more women who are really interested to participate into leadership position. We laud Royal Norwegian for the timely support which will go along away to help women and young girls to take part in 2019 general elections,” applause Kalirani.

One of the recipients of the grants, Citizen Alliance (CA) who got MK21 million intends to use the funds to scout more physically challenged women and young girls to participate in the 2019.

CA representative, Stella Nkhoma observed that there are no physically challenged women in Malawi Parliament hence the funds will support those aspiring.

Nkhoma therefore assured the nation of the proper usage of the funds that more women and young girls take part in the elections.

Royal Norwegian deputy ambassador and head of cooperation to Malawi, Merethe Luis expects the grants to be used for intended purposes.