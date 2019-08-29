PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The Special Commercial Crimes Court in South Africa has, for the second time this year, adjourned the case involving Major 1 and his wife to November 20.

As over 40,000 people stormed the streets of Pretoria, the court ruled that the case be adjourned to next year but the Bushiri, through his lawyer Victor Mkwashu, insisted they are ready for trial and that next year is far.

The court, therefore, agreed to November 29 this year so that Bushiri lawyers can read the docket and challenge it immediately.

When asked after the ruling Bushiri to comment, Bushiri with few words said, “God has a final say”.

Our reliable source tried to get hold of his communication Director Ephraim Nyondo but he could not be reached as he is in Malawi inspecting state of art secondary school which Bushiri has just finalized building for the community.