South Africa football team giant, Kaizer Chiefs on Monday joined football lovers in the country in mourning Malawi’s legendary football star Jack Chamangwana who died earlier today at Malawi Queens Hospital in Blantyre.

On its Tweets, #Amakhosi4Life”, the team feels disheartening for the death of Chamangwana who contributed heavily to Malawi’s football.

“Our hearts are heavy and with sadness as we bid farewell to one of our Amakhosi soldiers, Kaizer Chiefs (KC) legend, Jack “The Black Sto ne” Chamangwana.

“Our thoughts are with his family and the rest of Amakhosi family. May his dear soul Rest in Peace,” reads the condolence message.

The late Jack Chamangwana wore the number 5 jersey for Malawi’s local Premier League team Mighty Wanderers with distinction and wore the same for the Malawi National team known as the Flames.

During his time he saw many successes with his local club competing against Bata Bullets legend Kinnah Phiri. As premier defender the Malawi National Flames saw much success in the East African Challenge cup.

He continued to coach both the Malawi National team and also his local club Mighty Wanderers.

Jack Chamangwana was until his death Technical Director for Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.