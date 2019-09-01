PRETORIA-(Maravipost)-National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole has welcomed the lengthy sentence handed down to convicted murderer and gangster Faldeen Marks, aka Saampie, saying it will serve as a deterrent for gang-related crimes and instil confidence in potential whistleblowers to come forward.

Marks, 33, a known Cape Town gangster, was sentenced in the Johannesburg high court on Friday to 275 years’ imprisonment on multiple charges including several counts of murder.

“Between 2016 and 2017, Marks murdered four people in Westbury and in September 2017 he murdered a fifth person in Eldorado Park.

In October 2017 Marks was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol. After being charged on 23 counts including the five murders, he was taken through the criminal justice process,” said national spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo.