Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter against Nkululeko Dlamini, 35, and Silungisani Sibanda (aka Grace Ncube), 40, was struck off the roll in order for the state to investigate the charges further.

“Charges have been provisionally withdrawn pending further investigation,” Mjonondwane said.

According to the court roll at Johannesburg magistrate’s court, the pair were due to appear earlier this week, however, charges against them were withdrawn on July 12.

Pastor Alph Lukau told Sowetan on Wednesday that he has consistently maintained his innocence and that the withdrawal of the charges against the two vindicated him.

“Many drew conclusions incriminating us of staging a resurrection miracle and hoped that through this case they will find evidence against us.

“We have consistently spoken of our innocence and this withdrawal indicates clearly that there is no evidence incriminating us in any wrongdoing … directly or indirectly.

“We do not fake miracles, our God is great, we serve him with integrity and in truth,” he said.